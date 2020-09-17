Deadly semi fire shuts down I-65 south near I-24 split north of downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fatal team has been called in to assist in a deadly tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 85 near the I-24 split north of downtown Nashville.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

Additional details regarding the fire are still not immediately clear. The driver was reportedly ejected from the truck and the fire completely engulfed the cab.

According to TDOT SmartWay, traffic is being diverted in the area onto alternate routes and southbound I-65 is not expected to be reopened until at least 7 p.m. Expect delays while traveling alternate routes to your destination until further notice.

