DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are working to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 65 northbound near exit 86 at the I-24/I-65 split north of downtown.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

Northbound traffic is being rerouted as crews work to clean up the spill. Tennessee Department of Transportation expects to have the roadway reopened by 12 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound traffic is not impacted at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.