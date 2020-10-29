Crews responding to two separate I-40 westbound crashes in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are working to clear two separate crashes on Interstate 40 westbound in Wilson County.

Police responded to exit 232 just before 8 p.m. The right lane of the interstate is blocked. Crews expect the crash to be cleared by midnight.

The other crash involved multiple cars at mile marker 231. Police were called to the scene at 7:45 p.m. Westbound traffic is affected and westbound lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.