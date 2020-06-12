Crash with multiple vehicles shuts down I-40 near Fesslers Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles is shutting down all lanes eastbound and westbound of Interstate 40 at mile marker 211 near the I-24/I-40 split and Fesslers Lane.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene is not expected to be clear until 3:30 a.m. News 2 has reached out to Metro Police for further details about the crash and what the extent of injuries are but have yet to hear back.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

