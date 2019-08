NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Traffic on Interstate 40 East near Elm Hill Pike is at a standstill after a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 213 around 3:45 a.m.

Metro police and Nashville firefighters are on the scene helping patients and working to clear the crash.

It’s unclear when the road will be reopened but for now, the eastbound lanes are blocked with traffic backed up for at least a mile.

