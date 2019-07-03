Clarksville woman killed in crash with dump truck on I-24 in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating whether distracted driving was a contributing factor in a fatal crash Tuesday night involving a car and a dump truck on Interstate 24 in Whites Creek.

The crash happened near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit around 10:15 p.m.

Officers reported a dump truck was stopped to make a left turn into a construction site when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry.

The 34-year-old driver of the Camry, Heather Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clarksville woman was the only person in the Camry at the time, investigators said.

Based on the location of Adkins’ cell phone, police said she may have been using the phone at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro police.