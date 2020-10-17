Cargo fire shuts down lanes of I-24 EB in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi-truck that caught fire on Interstate 24 eastbound on Saturday afternoon has caused lanes of the interstate to shut down at mile marker 71 near the Baker Road overpass.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the fire occurred around 3 p.m. and was supposed to be cleared by 4 p.m. As of 5 p.m., only the HOV lane had reopened on the interstate. As of 8 p.m., the right lanes remained blocked with an estimated clear time of 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 that the semi-truck was hauling food products at the time. The driver was not injured and there was no HAZMAT situation. Due to the extent of the fire, it was going to take sometime for the interstate to be fully reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.