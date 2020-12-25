At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 west near I-840

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle crash involving as many as five vehicles on Interstate 24 westbound near the junction to Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes of I-24 were completely closed for a time in the area of mile marker 74. THP reports there were additionally some serious injuries and the critical incident response team was called out to map out the crash.

Additional details about the crash and the victims are not immediately available, and a preliminary report is delayed until sometime Friday pending notification of immediate family.