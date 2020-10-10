1 person killed in crash and fire involving cattle-hauling semi on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

Officers are investigating a deadly crash and fire involving a tractor-trailer hauling cattle in Rutherford County.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died in a tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 24 just before 6 p.m. Friday night.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, the crash happened at mile marker 72 between Interstate 849 and Almaville Road. Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue were called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The tractor-trailer was hauling cattle, which deputies are working to corral.

Sheriff’s Sergeant David Alford said one lane is reopened but drivers should expect significant delays while Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers investigate. TDOT estimates the road will be cleared by 10 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. Highway 41/70 South as an alternate route.