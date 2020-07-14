1 dead after crash on I-65 South in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 65 in Madison early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

According to Metro police, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and found near the crash site.

Two right lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic while investigators process the scene.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 8:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.