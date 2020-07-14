Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

1 dead after crash on I-65 South in Madison

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 65 in Madison early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

According to Metro police, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and found near the crash site.

Two right lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic while investigators process the scene.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 8:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories