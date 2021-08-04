Road closures in Nashville for Music City Grand Prix weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 140,000 people are expected to attend the inaugural Music City Grand Prix over the weekend. And with those crowds, on top of the event itself, there are road closures you need to be aware of around Nashville.

Road closures for the Music City Grand Prix take effect on Thursday, August 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Which roads are closed?

Korean Veterans Boulevard/Shelby Avenue from 2nd Avenue South to Interstate Drive

I-24 exit ramps at Shelby Avenue

Shelby Avenue at S. 4th Street (access to the I-24 west ramp is allowed)

Interstate Drive (access to the I-24 east entrance ramp is allowed)

Hermitage Avenue at Middleton Street will be closed to northbound traffic. Traffic will be diverted onto Middleton toward 2nd Avenue South as the northbound route into the city. Allowances will be made for residents and businesses in the immediate area of the closure.

Peabody Street from 2nd Avenue South to Crockett Street

Russell Street

Titans Way

Victory AvenueSylvan Street

South 1st Street from Victory Avenue to South 2nd Street

South 2nd Street from Shelby Avenue to Russell Street

South 3rd Street from Crutcher to Sylvan Streets

More than 120 Metro Nashville Police officers will be working traffic and security posts each day of the Grand Prix and will be supplemented by uniformed private security individuals.

There is no public parking at Nissan Stadium for the event. Race fans are encouraged to find parking on the west side of the Cumberland River and walk to the stadium area via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge or the Woodland Street Bridge or take a shuttle from one of the major hotels in downtown Nashville.

For more information, click here.