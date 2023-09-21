GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting this weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will have lane and ramp closures on Interstate 65 at Rivergate Parkway.

These closures will impact three of five ramps at Exit 96/Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville over the next few months, as well as create extra delays in the area.

TDOT’s contracted construction crews will be performing work to provide a smoother transition from road to bridge.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The lane and ramp closures will last four weekends — weather permitting — at I-65 and Exit 96, starting on Friday at 8 p.m. and ending the following Monday at 5 a.m. Here are the dates:

Friday, Sept. 22 to Monday, Sept. 25

Friday, Oct. 6 to Monday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 20 to Monday, Oct. 23

Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Nov. 13

Here are the closures in effect during these times:

I-65 North Exit 96 ramp to Rivergate Parkway

I-65 South on-ramps from Rivergate Parkway

Also during the week, crews will be on site preparing for the bridge repair. Therefore, there will be alternating lane closures each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternate Routes

From I-65 North to reach Rivergate Parkway:

Take I-65 North to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 92). Go east on Old Hickory to Gallatin Road North, taking you to the intersection at Rivergate Parkway. Take I-65 North to Vietnam Veterans Boulevard East (Exit 95). Go east on Vietnam Veterans to Conference Drive (Exit 1), south on Conference Drive to Gallatin Road, and west on Gallatin Road to the intersection at Rivergate Parkway.

From Rivergate Parkway to I-65 South:

Take Rivergate Parkway to Gallatin Road or Dickerson Road. Go south on either road to Old Hickory Boulevard, back to I-65 South. Take Rivergate Parkway to Gallatin Road. Go east on Gallatin Road to Conference Drive, north on Conference Drive to Vietnam Veterans Boulevard West, and back to I-65 South.

Be prepared for delays with this road project. You can view the traffic map here.