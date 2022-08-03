NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The IndyCar Race returns to Nashville for three days starting on Friday and there will be multiple road closures in the Metro area.

In 2021, there were more than 140,000 spectators and that number is only expected to grow this year.

Road closures for the Music City Grand Prix will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m. with the majority reopening to traffic on Monday, Aug. 8, at 6 a.m.

Which roads should I avoid?

Aug. 3-9: S. 2nd Street from Victory to Shelby Street

Aug. 3-8: S. 2nd Street from Shelby to Crutcher Street

Aug. 3-8: Sylvan from S. 2nd Street to S. 3rd Street

Aug. 3-8: S. 3rd Street from Sylvan to Crutcher Street

Aug. 3-8: South 1st Street from Victory to S. 2nd Street

Aug. 3-8: Victory Lane from S. 2nd Street to S. 1st Street

Aug. 3-8: Interstate Drive from Woodland to Shelby Ave.

Aug. 3-8: Shelby Street from S. 4th Street to 2nd Avenue South

Aug. 3-8: 1st Avenue South from Molloy to Hermitage Ave.

Aug. 3-8: Hermitage Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Peabody Street

Aug. 3-8: Hermitage Ave. from Peabody Street to Lea Ave.

Aug. 3-8: Peabody Street from Hermitage Ave. to 2nd Avenue South

Aug. 3-8: 1st Avenue South from Hermitage to Peabody Street

Aug. 3-8: Rutledge from Peabody Street to Lea Ave.

Aug. 3-8: I-24 on-ramps at Shelby Ave.

Aug. 3-8: All roads around Nissan Stadium (Titans Way)

To see a list of expected road closures this week, click here.

Where can I park?

There will be no public parking at Nissan Stadium during the event. Motorists are advised to park downtown and walk across the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge before attending the race.

Any vehicles left in a “No Parking” area from Wednesday, August 3rd at 8 p.m. to Monday, August 8th at 6 a.m., will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Racing fans who want access to “on-premises” parking should click here.