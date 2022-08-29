FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — While it will probably be inconvenient for commuters in the short term, the city of Franklin hopes the closing of one lane will help speed up the completion of the Franklin Road (State Route 6) project.

Franklin is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and civil constructors to get paving done on the project before it gets too cold.

The southbound lane of Franklin Road between Liberty Pike and First Avenue will be closed from September 6th through the 23rd. The northbound lane will stay open.

A detour will be set up at Mack Hatcher to Hillsboro Road.

With the closure of one lane civil constructors believe it will speed up the project by four weeks, allowing for the completion of the project.

Franklin Road closure and detour (Courtesy: City of Franklin)

“We understand this will be a temporary inconvenience for some residents but closing this lane will allow our contractor to work continuously without the hindrance of traffic. This temporary closure will help to complete the infrastructure work so we can get paving completed by the end of the year,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “We appreciate our community’s patience while we work to complete this project as soon as we can.”

Plans for improving Franklin Road started more than 15 years ago. Improvements include widening areas of the road and adding a center lane.

According to TDOT, the project is intended to includes improvements to address congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in this rapidly developing area.