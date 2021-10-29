I-40 closures around downtown Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heads up for commuters traveling around downtown Nashville this weekend, parts of Interstate-40 will be closing starting Friday night.

Tennessee Department of Transportation has been working on a railroad bridge in the area of 2nd and 4th Avenue on the south side of the downtown loop. So far, only overnight lane closures have been needed.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, I-40 westbound will be closed at those streets. The closures last till Monday at 5 a.m. Westbound lanes will be fully closed.

There are some alternate routes possible for drivers.

First, you can get on I-440 and take that to I-65. Then, drive I-65 into the downtown loop, where you’ll be able to get on after the closure.

You can also take I-40 eastbound and go around the loop the opposite way.

