Areas of Nolensville Pike to get facelift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Pike is on the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s list to start improvements on.

Also known as State Route 11, the popular commute is on its way to a facelift.

The road is currently two lanes in the stretch from Old Hickory Blvd. in Davidson County down to Burkitt Road in Williamson County.

TDOT’s goal is to make the road more convenient for everyone, transforming roughly 4.4 miles from a two lane road to a five lane road as well as fixing up and adding sidewalks and bike lanes.

The project will be done in two phases, and right now, both phases are in the stage of acquiring the Rights of Way. That process likely won’t be done until the end of 2022.

The first phase of the project will deal with the stretch of roadway from Old Hickory Blvd to Mill Creek.

The second phase will deal with the stretch from Mill Creek down to Burkitt Road.

Once the rights of way have been acquired, construction can begin. We’ll update you on the progress.