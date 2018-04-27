VIDEO: Jared Plushnick takes crack at smash plane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No pomp, no circumstance, no problem! Jennifer Shank, the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Tennessee Tech University, is making sure graduates in her school get a proper send-off, and she's traveling hundreds of miles to do it.

Dean Shank has 38 graduating students this year, and since they won't be walking across the graduation stage, she's bringing graduation to them! For the past two weeks, Dean Shank has shown up at the houses of graduating seniors for a makeshift ceremony. She brings a decorative lawn sign and takes socially distant photos with each student as a sweet way of sending them off!