Woman accused of stealing car with baby inside, also connected to East Nashville crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested in Nashville Wednesday in connection with multiple thefts across the Metropolitan area over the past month.

Brandi Michelle Rhodes, 33, was taken into custody for several crimes including allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child in it last month.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station on Gallatin Pike for reports of a truck with a trailer that had been stolen. That truck was later recovered in the 1600 block of Chase Street with two flat tires, just a few blocks from the gas station.

News 2 spoke to a man Wednesday who came outside his home to see a woman, later identified as Rhodes, with the work truck.

“I just heard a car like barrel down this driveway,” Jacob Logan told News 2. “She had some other guys show up, and they were trying to get the tractor-trailer backed out through this driveway, so I came out and asked if they were with a company or anything. They sort of got jittery, and the guys drove away, and she tried to back out really quick and tore up the yard a lot.”

The woman was last seen on video grabbing two guitars from the truck before taking off on foot back through the neighborhood. Logan said she left the stolen truck with another guitar, a keyboard and a purse among the items still inside.

Those items were believed to be stolen from a home in the 2300 block of McGavock Pike. Police also responded to a burglary there Wednesday afternoon, involving a white truck with a trailer, matching the description of the vehicle taken from the gas station.

Through an investigation, Rhodes was identified as the woman in the crimes. She, along with the two men who picked her up from the East Nashville neighborhood, were arrested at a pawn shop Wednesday.

The men were identified as Anthony Scales Jr. and Brandon Norris. Police said the trio was found in a stolen Ford Fusion.

Investigators said they were pawning one of the stolen guitars taken from the home on McGavock Pike.

Again, this not the only crime Rhodes is connected to, according to police. Rhodes was also wanted in connection to an AMBER Alert issued in East Nashville last month.

Rhodes is accused of taking a vehicle that was left running and unlocked in the parking lot of the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike on Oct. 6.

One-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was left alone in the vehicle while his parents were inside the store for about an hour. Rhodes approached the Focus around 6:15 p.m. and drove away with Nolan inside the sedan.

That same night Nolan was found by a good Samaritan in the parked vehicle in the 900 block of Home Road, which is around the corner from Kroger. Officers found Nolan asleep in the back seat of the vehicle.

There is no word yet from police on the charges Rhodes is facing at this time.