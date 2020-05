NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit announced Sunday morning that they are temporarily suspending service to Opry Mills.

In a Tweet, WeGo said the decision was at the mall’s request.

Effective today, service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall’s request. We will resume service as quickly as possible. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) May 31, 2020

Saturday, WeGo temporarily suspended service and shut down WeGo Central after riots erupted in downtown Nashville.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.