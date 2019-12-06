Teen rescued after being kidnapped from Kentucky Walmart parking lot

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Franklin County police arrest 33-year old David Davis after kidnapping a minor from a local Walmart parking lot.

According to police, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile zone and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, David Davis appeared to be intoxicated.

After a vehicle search, officers located marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container. A 14-year-old male juvenile was also found in the vehicle sleep.

Officers stated that after questioning the juvenile said the last thing he remembered was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot while his parents were inside shopping.

Further in the investigation officers discovered that the male driver had been recently released from a Texas prison. Davis was placed under arrest and booked in the Simpson County jail.

He faces multiple charges including kidnapping a minor and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.