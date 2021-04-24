‘No officer wants to deal with this type of situation’, 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting involving a Metro Nashville Police officer in Bordeaux, according to Metro officials.

The incident was reported in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike just before midnight Friday into Saturday morning. The location is listed as ABC apartments.

Metro police held a press conference at MNPD headquarters Saturday morning. Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said an unidentified man died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The officer involved is Christopher Royer. He is a four-year-veteran of the Nashville Police Department and by policy, is now on administrative assignment as the investigation continues.

Chief John Drake also spoke at the press conference to provide details about the shooting.

“When I got the call this morning I had mixed emotions, especially with all that’s going on around the nation and the city. No officer wants to deal with this type of situation,” said Drake.

Officer Royer made a vehicle stop for a white Mercedes and ran the plate but it did not match. It came back to a green Chevy. Drake said the driver of the vehicle was fine but the individual in question was the one who got out of the passenger side. That person reportedly got out with two butcher knifes and rushed up to one of the officers. The officer then fired his weapon.

The driver was compliant with officers and Drake said the driver also told the suspect to drop the knife as well.

Drake said he felt the officer did everything he could, including retreating and asking the person to drop his weapon several times. Drake said the individual continued to charging at the officer and the officer was left with no choice.

Drake said, “This appears to possibly be justified.. we will find out once the investigation moves forward. Officers are put in these situations and it is unfortunate.”

(MNPD Chief John Drake on Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting)

HAPPENING NOW: TBI special agents and forensic scientists are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike in Nashville, involving @MNPDNashville.



More details to come, as our team gathers evidence, interviews, and further details. pic.twitter.com/krMl1VjChB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 24, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has special agents and forensic scientists working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.