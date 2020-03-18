Sanders reassessing his campaign after 3 more big Biden wins

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden’s sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

That’s increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign manager issued a statement saying Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.” But he suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race.

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t won any contests since Super Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands.

