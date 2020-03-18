Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Sanders reassessing his campaign after 3 more big Biden wins

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden’s sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

That’s increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign manager issued a statement saying Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.” But he suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race.

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t won any contests since Super Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories