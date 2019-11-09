Possible winter weather and the coldest air all season early next week

We are tracking a system that will bring rain followed by possible snow showers and then the coldest air of the season! The rain begins Monday afternoon. Temps will be in the 50s during the day.

However, at night temperatures will drop quickly and we could see the rain transition to a wintry mix and even some snow showers into early Tuesday morning. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

There is still a lot of uncertainty as it is still several days out. First the cold air needs to catch the precipitation to change it over which it does look like it will do. However, will there be any accumulation? Right now, it doesn’t look likely in most areas as the surface temps will be so warm out ahead of this system. We will of course keep you updated on any changes. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

The big certainty is the coldest air of the season does move in behind this system. Wind chill values on Tuesday morning will be in the teens and by Wednesday morning we could be flirting with record lows.