NWS to survey storm damage in Sparta, other parts of The Plateau

(Courtesy: Jaime Fowler Batson)

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A team from the National Weather Service will survey storm damage in Sparta and other parts of the Plateau from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

White County Emergency Management urged residents to be careful because they had reports of damage all over the county, and there were emergency workers, law enforcement, EMS, and utility crews trying to do their jobs.

There were reports of 12 homes damaged around the Bon Air Mountain community.

Power outages were also reported, and Caney Fork Electric Cooperative asked its members for patience.

White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said there were reports of injuries but none were severe. However, he said the property damage was extensive and a lot of roads are impassible.

This is a developing story.

