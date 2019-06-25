Mitsubishi Motors to move North American headquarters to Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mitsubishi Motors will move its North American headquarters to Franklin by the end of the year, the company announced Tuesday.

Governor Bill Lee revealed the operation’s movement to Williamson County from Cypress, California represents an investment of $18.25 million and will bring approximately 200 jobs.

“The reputation of Tennessee’s business climate and skilled workforce has attracted countless world-class businesses to our state,” the governor said in a statement. “Over the years, Tennessee has become the epicenter of the Southeast’s thriving automotive sector, and I’m proud Mitsubishi Motors will call Franklin its U.S. home and bring 200 high-quality jobs to Middle Tennessee.”

The relocation should begin in August and be completed by the end of the year, Governor Lee said.

Mitsubishi will initially transfer its operations to a temporary office in Franklin. The company is working with commercial real estate firm, Jones Lang LaSalle to identify permanent offices.

“We seek great business partners here in Franklin. But we also want terrific corporate neighbors. Mitsubishi Motors checks both of those boxes, and I look forward to the economic and social benefits this tremendous company will have on our city and region,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore explained.

“We are proud to add Mitsubishi Motors to the long list of businesses and corporations who call Williamson County home. This is yet another example of a global business choosing to invest and grow here because Williamson County is a great place to do business and raise a family,” Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson added.

Mitsubishi’s North American headquarters had been located in California since 1988.

