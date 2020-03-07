Missing helmet belonging to child killed in tornado found buried in rubble

Sawyer was killed with his parents in the tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A treasured helmet that used to be worn by a Putnam County tornado victim has been found buried in a pile of rubble, to the relief of his family.

Sawyer Kimberlin was killed, along with his mother and father, in the Putnam County EF4 tornado, Tuesday.

WKRN created a Facebook group called “Finding Memories” where people can help tornado victims find missing items blown away during this week’s tornadoes.

Sawyer’s aunt posted on the page asking for people to help find his helmet and pictures of the family. Saturday morning, a post reported that the helmet has been found and that volunteers discovered it buried in a pile of rubble.

Click here to join the group.