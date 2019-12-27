Midtown stabbing suspect new court appearance scheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man suspected of fatally stabbing two people outside a Midtown bar now has a court appearance scheduled for for the beginning of the new year.

Metro Police arrested Michael Mosley on Christmas Day at a vacant home on Petway Road in Cheatham County.

Suspected murderer arrested days after fatal stabbing outside Midtown bar

Mosley was wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on December 21st.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, were killed and a third man suffered wounds, but is expected to recover.

Mosley was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list before his capture.

His next scheduled court appearance is January 7, 2020 at 9:15 a.m.

