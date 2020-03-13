1  of  17
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clinton County Schools Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Metro names new director of schools

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro officials have confirmed Dr. Adrienne Battle has been named the permanent Director of Schools.

This comes after the resignation of Dr. Shawn Joseph back in April 2019.

Battle has been the interim school board director and made the list of finalists along with four other candidates from school districts outside of the area. Prior to that tole, she was serving as Community Superintendent for Metro Schools. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar