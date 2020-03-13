Metro names new director of schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro officials have confirmed Dr. Adrienne Battle has been named the permanent Director of Schools.

This comes after the resignation of Dr. Shawn Joseph back in April 2019.

Battle has been the interim school board director and made the list of finalists along with four other candidates from school districts outside of the area. Prior to that tole, she was serving as Community Superintendent for Metro Schools.

