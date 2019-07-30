Masked man fires gun at South Nashville convenience store clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man suspected of firing a gunshot at an employee of a South Nashville business during a robbery late Monday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Mini Mart on Foster Avenue near Lutie Street.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the register by the man wearing all black and a black or dark green mask.

According to officers, the masked man fired a gunshot in the direction of the clerk, but no one was hit.

The robber fled the scene on foot, police added.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.