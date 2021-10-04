Lebanon man accused of rape arrested, mistaken for ride-share driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After months of investigation, Metro police have arrested a Lebanon man accused of kidnap and rape of a woman who mistakenly got into his truck thinking it was a ride-share.

Police have charged Randall Johnson, 49, with aggravated kidnapping and rape for the incident that happened on May 24, 2021.

According to investigators, the woman got into his pickup truck in downtown Nashville thinking it was a ride-share. She was taken to a remote area where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Johnson.