‘I was not impersonating a police officer’: Man denies Hendersonville allegations

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Goodlettsville man accused of impersonating police is denying the allegations.

Christopher Young is out on bond facing criminal impersonation, stalking, and false imprisonment charges in Hendersonville.

“The last thing I want to impersonate is a police officer,” Young told News 2, “I have not ever pretended to be something I’m not, ever.”

Hendersonville police said Young was in a decked out, unmarked patrol car when he followed someone he had a previous relationship with and also activated the blue lights.

“He had his lights, sirens everything, and the lady ran from him,” a witness told News 2.

Young on the other hand said he was trying to get his ex to read a goodbye note when he honked the horn.

“You can honk the horn and then everything comes on,” he said.

It was accidentally activated, he said, for a few seconds. He then admitted to driving around the woman and parking in front of her when she wouldn’t stop, but he denies the false imprisonment charges.

“I put a huge amount of distance between us enough, so she could go right around me, which she did, and I was like ok what’s going on, so I did it one more time.”

Young said that’s when he gave the note to his ex and drove off.

Hendersonville police later arrested Young at his Goodlettsville home.

Young said he made a bad call that has turned his life upside down.

“That was a bad judgement call on my part. One decision, and you can find yourself in really, really deep trouble that you never expected,” said Young.

Young is scheduled to be in court October 27th.