Heightened Middle East tensions prompt more Fort Campbell security

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WKRN)– Fort Campbell is increasing security because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

This is according to the Fort Campbell Garrison Commander, Col. Jeremy Bell.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Iran after a U.S. drone strike killed the country’s top general and other major officials on Thursday night. Iran and its allies have sworn “harsh revenge” against the U.S.

President Trump said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites for attack, should Iran strike “any Americans, or American assets.”

Col. Bell said there were no specific or credible threats against Fort Campbell, but the installation has implemented additional security measures at all gates.

“These measures are taken out of an abundance of caution and will be in effect until the Fort Campbell leadership deems it appropriate to go back to normal gate operations,” Col. Bell said in a Facebook post. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but want everyone to be prepared for longer than normal entry times so you can plan accordingly.”