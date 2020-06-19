Governor Lee signs Juneteenth proclamation Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a proclamation recognizing the day when the last enslaved African Americans were notified of their freedom. It was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

“I signed a Juneteenth proclamation to honor this day as it represents the promise of a free and just society that is guaranteed for every Tennessean,” the Republican Governor Tweeted.

On this 155th Anniversary of #Juneteenth, we recognize the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. I signed a Juneteenth proclamation to honor this day as it represents the promise of a free and just society that is guaranteed for every Tennessean. pic.twitter.com/5AHRpkVr8y — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 19, 2020

