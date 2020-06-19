Governor Lee signs Juneteenth proclamation Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a proclamation recognizing the day when the last enslaved African Americans were notified of their freedom. It was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

“I signed a Juneteenth proclamation to honor this day as it represents the promise of a free and just society that is guaranteed for every Tennessean,” the Republican Governor Tweeted.

Read 6 things to know about Juneteenth for more information on why the historic day is celebrated and how people are doing so in Middle Tennessee.

