Drone 2: Storm damage in Sumner County

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday morning storms left behind widespread damage across areas of Middle Tennessee including Sumner County.

News 2’s photojournalist Derek Patton deployed the Drone 2 to get a bird’s eye view of the damage done in the Madison Creek Road area of Goodlettsville.

Lots of big trees were reportedly uprooted in the area. One tree damaged two vehicles and hit a boat. Amazingly, the nearby home was not seriously damaged.

Drone 2 Goodlettsville Damage

The National Weather Service said it’s investigating at least ten tornado touchdowns from Tuesday morning’s severe weather event.