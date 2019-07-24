Car slams into front of Walgreens in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say no charges are expected against the driver who crashed into the front of a Walgreens in Madison early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the business on Gallatin Pike North at Myatt Drive.

Police said an adult and two juveniles were driving down Gallatin Pike, when the driver lost control of the car.

The vehicle reportedly went airborne, traveled over an embankment and slammed through the front of the Walgreens.

One person in the car was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, officers said.

The incident remains under investigation.