Apartment complex fire forces evacuation in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost two dozen residents were displaced after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the 1540 Place Apartments on Lascassas Pike around 11:00 p.m. Friday. Authorities said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of a third-floor apartment.

(Courtesy: MFRD)

First responders went door-to-door evacuating 22 residents as the flames consumed a 12-unit building.

Firefighters battling the blaze had to exit the building because of safety reasons before eventually extinguishing the fire.

“We kept a watch on fire personnel as a precaution, due to the low temperatures,” said MFRD Acting Battalion Chief David Sloan. “The wind played a factor in fanning the fire, but firefighters did an exceptional job extinguishing the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings.”

MFRD reported that extensive fire and water damage left the building uninhabitable.

The complex is near the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents as the fire remains under investigation.

