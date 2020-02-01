UPDATE: Child found safe, non-custodial mother in custody after Amber Alert

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child who was missing from Hendersonville has been found safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert.

Agents were looking for 8-year-old Tyree McClain. They said his non-custodial mother, Ashley Carter, 27, faces a kidnapping charge after she was seen with him Friday night.

According to Hendersonville Police, McClain was reportedly kidnapped around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Officers said he was in the custody of his grandparents in the Iris Drive area of Hendersonville. Carter went to the home to see him and took the child against the will of his grandparents.

The TBI announced around 3:10 a.m. Saturday that McClain was found safe in Nashville, and his mother was in custody.

