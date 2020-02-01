1  of  13
1 dead after stabbing in Nashville Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing Friday night.

Officers responded to the Trevecca Retirement Community at 84 Lester Avenue in Nashville around 10:00 p.m. where they found one person dead on scene.

Police are working to determine what happened before the stabbing. Investigators have one person in custody who is being questioned and said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

