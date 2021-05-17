Pilot treated after plane crash at Tennessee airport

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pilot was treated by medics after a small plane crashed at the Carroll County Airport over the weekend.

McKenzie Fire and Rescue said they responded just before 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of an aircraft crash off the runway at the airport.

When first responders arrived, they said the pilot was out of the small plane and was being treated by Emergency Medical Services.

A check of the aircraft found no fire and no fluid leaks, according to firefighters.

An online check of the plane’s tail number shows it is registered to an owner in Buchanan, a community in neighboring Henry County.

Investigators have not said whether the aircraft was landing or taking off when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.