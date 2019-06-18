Man caught on camera at baseball game eating jug of mayo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was caught on camera at a minor league baseball game in Memphis eating what appears to be mayonnaise straight from the container.

The mystery man has since been dubbed “Mayo Man” after cameras captured him Saturday eating mayo from the jar at the Memphis Redbirds game against Las Vegas Aviators.

The game cameras returned to the man in a tank top several times throughout the game, enjoying his snack with a wooden ladle.

There were no chips, sandwiches or even French Fries in sight. Just a man and a tub of mayonnaise.