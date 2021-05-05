Latino leaders work to strengthen representation for growing Tennessee population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee now has its first political action committee focused on getting better representation for the Hispanic community.

Metro Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda is leading this effort to get more Latinos elected in Tennessee from local to state and even national positions. She was the first Latina Councilmember in Nashville’s history. She said they want to make sure the growing Latino population is reflected at all levels of government.

A group of Latino business owners are part of the effort to launch Fuerza Democrats Tennessee. Fuerza means “strength” in Spanish and it’s the state’s first political action committee focused on electing Latino democrats across the state.

Sepulveda said there are only three Hispanic elected officials in Davidson County and there are four statewide.

“If the past five years have shown us anything, it’s that representation matters. The number of Latinx elected officials in Tennessee is not representative of our population and we are going to change that, said Sepulveda, who’s the PAC’s executive director. “The new generation of Latino Tennesseans needs to be able to look at their elected officials and see someone whose lived experience reflects their own, which is why we at Fuerza are eager to hit the ground running to build the infrastructure for our community to be able to run competitive races.”

She said this growing population needs better representation on key issues and some were highlighted by the pandemic.

“During the pandemic we were trying to get as much information out there as possible of what is available not only to our community that has a legal status here but also our undocumented community,” she said.

She said a lot of the issues facing the Hispanic community are ones all Tennesseans are concerned about, including more getting more resources for small business owners. They hope to help candidates navigate the world of politics, and have the necessary tools to get elected.