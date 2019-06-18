Dollywood to be hosting ‘summer celebration,’ extending hours

Dollywood will be providing even more immersive experience for their guests from June 22 to August 4.

There will be extended hours every day and adding a ton of new exhibits and attractions throughout the day.

Sounds of music from today’s biggest hits to some classic jams will be filling the park thanks to Dollywood’s entertainment team, “Summer Feels.”

If you are a history fanatic, the Tennessee National Guard Band of the South will be teaming up with Dollywood to inspire patriotism and show appreciation for those who have worked for the Air Force.

On select Thursday’s, local radio station WIVK and Dollywood will join forces, showcasing and up-and-coming country artists and give them a platform to perform.

Even with all of the excitement during the day, the park will really come to life at night.

Dollywood’s famous attraction, Wildwood Grove will be aglow with lanterns and hundreds of butterfly lights.

If those lights don’t light up the park enough for you, every night there will be a firework show each night, too!

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.