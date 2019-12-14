Claus couple calls it quits in Middle Tennessee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN)– Fran & Ollie Cole have been bringing joy across Middle Tennessee as Santa and Mrs. Claus for the last 18 years.

It’s a job that both of them say is unlike any other.

Fran Cole says the couple stays in the role all year long.

She says that it’s satisfying and fulfilling to bring a little happiness to children during Christmas.

Ollie says that they’ve accomplished a lot together over the years.

Fran & Ollie have been Santa & Mrs. Claus at just about every holiday event you can think of.

They have done the Polar Express in Chattanooga, The Governor’s Ball in Nashville and an array of parades.

Now, they say it’s their last Christmas as Santa & Mrs. Claus.

Ollie is turning 90-years old in March and says he has trouble driving.

They both agree that it’s a disappointment, but realize that physical capabilities matter and they have to be realistic.

Fran & Ollie want to thank Middle Tennessee for recognizing them as Santa & Mrs. Claus for the last 18 years.

They wish each and every single person a wonderful and happy holiday season.

Their next appearance will be at the Lakeshore Christian Church at Bell Forge Lane East on Sunday.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.