Chattanooga man added to TBI’s most wanted list

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Chattanooga man accused of felony murder to their most wanted list.

Justin Anthony Thurman is wanted to felon murder and also attempted especially battery.

TBI considers him dangerous and says he could be armed.

Thurman is described as a black male with brown hair and eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds.

There’s a $4,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information at all.