Appellate court: Confederate monuments can be removed from Memphis parks

A Tennessee appellate court affirmed the trial court ruling in favor of the City of Memphis regarding the removal of Confederate statues in two parks that were conveyed to a non-profit company.

The ruling comes after the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit against the city attempting to stop the removal of the monuments until the Tennessee Historical Commission could make a final judgment, citing the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act of 2016 (THPA).

However, according to Presiding Judge Frank G. Clement, Jr., because of the properties no longer belong to the state, they are no longer subject to THPA.

The full ruling in Sons Of Confederate Veterans, Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp #215 v. City of Memphis, ET Al. is as follows: