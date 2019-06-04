AMBER Alert cancelled after missing West Tennessee baby found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was cancelled Tuesday morning after a baby missing from West Tennessee believed to be with her father was found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 11-month-old Rose Graham was missing from Shelby County along with her father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.

Roscoe Graham was reported to be on foot, suicidal and in possession of a weapon.

The Shelby County Sheriff reported Roscoe Graham was taken into custody 30 minutes after announcing baby Rose was found safe.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.