AMBER Alert cancelled after missing West Tennessee baby found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was cancelled Tuesday morning after a baby missing from West Tennessee believed to be with her father was found safe. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 11-month-old Rose Graham was missing from Shelby County along with her father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham. 

Roscoe Graham was reported to be on foot, suicidal and in possession of a weapon. 

The Shelby County Sheriff reported Roscoe Graham was taken into custody 30 minutes after announcing baby Rose was found safe. 

No additional information was immediately released. 

