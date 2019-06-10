8 Tennessee sites named to historic places register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eight Tennessee sites have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Named to the register were the Thompson Creek Rural Historic District in Bedford County, the Brown-Hancock House in Cannon County, the Sutton General Store in Jackson County and the Clover Bottom Farm boundary expansion in Davidson County. Also added were the Tennessee Military Institute residential district in Monroe County, the Sparta Residential Historic District expansion in White County, and the U.S. Marine Hospital and Barretville Bank and Trust in Shelby County.

State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says the Marine hospital in Memphis is being revitalized using federal tax credits.