23 guns stolen from trailer at Memphis Bass Pro Shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-three guns were stolen from a semi-truck trailer at a Bass Pro Shops outlet in northeast Memphis, and the FBI and ATF are investigating.

On June 14, Memphis Police responded to the business at 6041 Macon Road around 6 a.m. after it was discovered that someone had broken into the trailer.

Authorities said 19 semi-automatic shotguns, two hunting rifles and two assault rifles were stolen.

Officials were unable to provide a description of the suspects, but said video from the scene captured three vehicles believed to be involved: a 2013 silver Kia Sorento, a light brown or gold sedan and a silver Infiniti G35.

If you know anything that could help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.