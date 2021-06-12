Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening!

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – We have a Marginal Risk (1/5) for many of our counties west of I-65 for Saturday. This is due to the potential for one or two isolated storms to become strong, or even severe in the afternoon.

With high temperatures in the 90s today, and plenty of humidity, the ingredients for a few isolated storms are there. Conditions have created a summer-like pattern in which storms will be scattered, happening in the late afternoon and early evening.

Storm threats include heavy rain, and gusty winds. Hail and tornadoes are not a part of the equation today.

Stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings!