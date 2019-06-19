Sheriff: Accused Sumner County dog shooter in custody

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County sheriff says a man accused of shooting and killing a stranger’s dogs on Tuesday has been arrested.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and it is unknown what charges he will face.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Anderson Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The dogs’ owner said she heard a gunshot in her front yard, and when she looked outside she saw a man carrying a pistol.

Her dogs, Laila and Henry, both died.

“He emptied a handgun on them and then got [a] shotgun and came to my door,” victim Daina Spisak previously told News 2. “He tried to get in. I hid under my porch. He fled before the police got here. I do believe that he was going to shoot me as well.”

Spisak reported she did not know the man, but she did see him on her property with a rifle on May 7. She said he approached her and explained he was coyote hunting.

Additional information is expected to be released during a 2 p.m. news conference.